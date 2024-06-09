Newcastle United £16m bid set to be rejected as shock Arsenal and Burnley demands are revealed
Newcastle United are believed to be moving closer to confirming their first signing of the summer - but there is still work to do on another Magpies target.
Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly has been a long-term target for Eddie Howe as he seeks a reunion with a player he first signed during his time in charge of former club Bournemouth. The 25-year-old, who is able to play at centre-back or left-back, will leave the Cherries later this month when his current contract comes to a close and there have been reports suggesting the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur were in the mix for his signature.
Kelly assessed his future in a goodbye message delivered to Bournemouth supporters on the day after he played his final game for the club with a late substitute appearance in a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea on the final day of the Premier League season.
Posting on Instagram, he said: “Being able to captain this team back into The Premier League will always be one the highlights of my time here. It was a honour to lead the boys out every week and be able to say at the end of that season ‘we done what we set out to do’. Fast forward to this season and achieving our highest points tally in The Premier League just shows how far we've progressed over the years. To everyone who I've worked with, players, coaches, staff, the board, physios and everyone who makes the club operate. I appreciate the love and support that you've given me through it all and the relationships formed I'll always be grateful for.
“To the fans, there has been a lot of speculation around my future at the club and I've left it in the background because I still had a job to do... one of the values I follow is to finish what you started, so I did that to the level I know it should be. I appreciate the support I had over the years and I wish everyone at AFC Bournemouth the best in the future.”
Newcastle are believed to be closing in on the signature of Kelly as they look to boost Howe’s defensive ranks after missing out on a deal for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who has since joined Premier League rivals Chelsea. There have been reports suggesting Kelly’s move to Newcastle is ‘99% done’ and it now seems almost inevitable he will join Howe’s squad when they return to pre-season next month.
However, Newcastle still have work to do as they go head-to-head with Chelsea in the transfer market once again as they do battle for the signature of Burnley and England Under-21 goalkeeper James Trafford. The former Manchester City stopper was named in England’s training squad for the Euro 2024 Finals but failed to make Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad for the tournament. Despite not being involved in the build-up to the finals, Trafford’s next has been prominent in the media over the weekend after reports Newcastle had made an initial £16m bid for the young keeper. The move for Trafford comes after the Magpies were said to have been quoted a fee of over £50m for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.
However, The Sun have now claimed the first offer for Trafford is set to be rejected after the Clarets have reportedly demanded over £30m before they will discuss a deal for the England hopeful. That would represent a sizeable return for the Championship newboys after they paid out £15m for the youngster last summer. Chelsea are also believed to be monitoring the situation - but are reported to be willing to pay a maximum of £20m to secure his services.
