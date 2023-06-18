While Newcastle United supporters celebrate the success of fan favourite Joelinton on the international stage , transfer rumours around the club continue to hot up.

Eddie Howe may have ruled out any three-figure deals this summer but there is certainly a desire to bolster the squad ahead of a return to the Champions League .

The latest news sees one target choose elsewhere as Howe could offer a struggling Chelsea star a second chance.

Newcastle linked with surprise move for £60 million Chelsea 'flop'

Newcastle United are reported to be eyeing up a move for pricey Chelsea flop Marc Cucurella.

The Magpies are known to be in the market for a full-back this summer as they prepare for a first season of Champions League football in 20 years and had previously been strongly linked with wantaway Arsenal man Kieran Tierney.

Now, The Sunday Mirror reports that Eddie Howe may switch his intentions towards Blues defender Cucurella after the Spaniard endured a torrid first season at Stamford Bridge.

Marc Cucurella of Chelsea FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Newcastle chief Dan Ashworth was the man who helped bring Cucurella to the Premier League in 2021 and could be the one to offer the 24-year-old an out from London.

The defender signed at Stamford Bridge last summer for a huge £60 million after leaving Brighton but Chelsea could offload the full-back for half that price as they look to trim their squad.

Bayern Munich to win race for in-demand Kim Min-jae

The name Kim Min-jae may be familiar to Newcastle United fans after reports linking the club with the Napoli defender this summer.

The Magpies were thrown into the mix alongside Manchester United and Liverpool as potential suitors for the 26-year-old South Korean international.

