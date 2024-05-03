Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have reportedly made a firm move to boost their goalkeeping ranks during the summer transfer window.

The Magpies are facing several major decisions over the future of a number of their stoppers as Martin Dubravka enters the final 12 months of his current deal at St James Park and with Loris Karius out of contract in the summer and reportedly being open to a move to Serie A. Nick Pope is expected to reclaim his place as Eddie Howe’s number one when he returns from a shoulder injury and Mark Gillespie has penned a one-year extension just weeks before his current deal was set to expire.

With a hectic summer transfer window anticipated, Newcastle are expected to be prioritising at least one centre-back and a versatile forward - but there is also an acceptance a goalkeeper will have to be brought in and the St James Park hierarchy are believed to have made a first firm move to solve any issues.

A report in Spain has suggested the Magpies are the only club to have made a move for the 15-times capped Georgia international after he became one of La Liga’s most consistent goalkeepers during his time at the Estadio de Mestalla. After officially joining Valencia in a cut-price move from Dinamo Tbilisi in January 2022 after spending a six-month loan with his former club, Mamardashvili has gone on to make just under a century of appearances and should reach that landmark over the next three weeks.

However, his form has also captured the attention of several clubs across Europe and Renovo have now claimed Newcastle have ‘made a real move’ for the 23-year-old stopper after watching him in action on several occasions in recent months.