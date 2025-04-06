Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

How does Newcastle United’s net spend during the 2024/25 season compare to their rivals across the Premier League?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A monumental summer transfer window could lie ahead of Newcastle United as they look to build on a truly historic season as their 70-year wait for major domestic silverware was finally brought to an end.

The sale of Miguel Almiron to MLS club Atlanta United and the income that will be provided by Lloyd Kelly’s permanent switch to Serie A giants Juventus at the end of the season have aided the Magpies in their battle with the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Reuben, Co-Owner of Newcastle United, and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of Newcastle United, are seen in attendance during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Although those financial restrictions will still be considered by the St James Park hierarchy in any piece of business conducted this summer, there is believed to be more freedom to spend and boost Eddie Howe’s squad as he looks to build on qualifying for European competition for the second time in three years.

That is all a far cry from last summer when the Magpies were forced into the unwanted sales of academy product Elliot Anderson and young winger Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively. Their departures are believed to have helped Newcastle avoid PSR punishments that could have included a points deduction as over £60m was brought in to narrowly get United on the right side of the regulations.

Who could Newcastle United look to sign in the summer transfer window?

James Trafford of Burnley celebrates after Josh Laurent of Burnley (not pictured) scored the team's third goalduring the Sky Bet Championship match between Plymouth Argyle FC and Burnley FC at Home Park on January 22, 2025 in Plymouth, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

With European football now back on the agenda once again, and a Champions League tilt still not out of the question, Newcastle will have to abide by both the Premier League and UEFA’s financial rules - but there is still expected to be some eye-catching business conducted during the summer. A goalkeeper is expected to be high on the agenda and a centre-back to provide competition to Fabian Schar and Sven Botman will also be targeted. That is why links with Burnley and England Under-21 keeper James Trafford and Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen are not without foundation. A right-sided winger will be considered and there will be a need to bring in another striker with Callum Wilson’s Magpies future in doubt as he enters the final months of his current deal at St James Park. The likes of Lille forward Jonathan David, Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo and Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap are all believed to have been discussed as possible targets.

But how much have Newcastle spent over the last 12 months as they look ahead to a potentially transformative summer? We take a look at the Magpies transfer spend compared to their rivals across the Premier League with figures provided by TransferMarkt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How does Newcastle United’s 2024/25 net spend compare to their Premier League rivals?

20th: Brighton and Hove Albion (£191.34 loss) 19th: Ipswich Town (£124.89m loss) 18th: Manchester United (£117.64m loss) 17th: Tottenham Hotspur (£99.80m loss) 16th: Manchester City (£84.80m loss) 15th: West Ham United (£81.68m loss) 14th: Southampton (£66.97m loss) 13th: Bournemouth (£54.99m loss) 12th: Leicester City (£34.75m loss) 11th: Arsenal (£20.88m loss) 10th: Chelsea (£20.45m loss) 9th: Brentford (£19.87m loss) 8th: Fulham (£18.91m loss) 7th: Nottingham Forest (£15.63m loss) 6th: Wolverhampton Wanderers (£8.9m loss) 5th: Liverpool (£4.16m profit) 4th: Crystal Palace (£7.32m profit) 3rd: Newcastle United (£17.75m profit) 2nd: Everton (£27.81m profit) 1st: Aston Villa (£34.50m profit)