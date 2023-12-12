Newcastle United receive fitness boost as key player nearing return amid Kieran Trippier suspension blow
Newcastle United injury news: Eddie Howe could welcome back one of his key players ahead of the clash with AC Milan.
Eddie Howe could be able to welcome back Dan Burn ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with AC Milan. The Magpies must win at St James’ Park and hope that PSG fail to beat Borussia Dortmund in order to qualify for the knockout round for the first time in the club’s history.
Burn, meanwhile, has missed their last seven games in all competitions after injuring his back during the win over Arsenal at the beginning of November. However, Newcastle World report that the defender could be back in-contention for Wednesday night’s crunch game against AC Milan.
The 31-year-old memorably scored his first ever Champions League goal during Newcastle’s 4-1 triumph over PSG at St James’ Park earlier this campaign and had played a key role at left-back before his injury. In his absence, Tino Livramento has impressed in that position and whilst Howe may not feel change is necessary for the game against Milan, despite naming the same ten outfield players for their last five matches, Kieran Trippier will miss Saturday’s Premier League game with Fulham through suspension and so Howe will be forced into making a defensive reshuffle.
Burn’s potential return from injury comes just as Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson made their respective returns at the weekend. Howe is still without a host of key players with Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Elliot Anderson expected to be back in action in and around the new year, however, the returns of Longstaff, Wilson and Burn will have slightly reduced the load on Newcastle’s current starters.