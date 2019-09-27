Newcastle United takeover & transfer news: Everything you need to know about the GACP Sports & Peter Kenyon bid – plus Shelvey & Yedlin injury updates

It’s been a very busy day on the Newcastle United front – and takeover talk is back on the agenda on Tyneside.

By Liam Kennedy
Friday, 27th September 2019, 17:24 pm
Updated Friday, 27th September 2019, 17:24 pm
Bordeaux's American owner Joseph DaGrosa smiles and gestures as he stands prior the Europa league football match of Group C between Bordeaux and Zenit Saint Petersburg on November 8, 2018 at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP/Getty Images)

Florida-based GACP Sports, with former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon, have readied a bid of around £300million for United, paid in instalments.

Steve Bruce has been having his say on the takeover…

And so too has a French football expert, with GACP part-owning Bordeaux…

Not know much about the potential investors? Here’s everything you need to know.

Fans have been quick to dismiss the talk – one (ten) times bitten, twice shy and all that. Some even think it’s better the devil you know...

Analysing the document sent out by GACP, we noticed a fair few holes and flaws in it. Here’s what we noticed from the leaked dossier.

And our NUFC writer Miles Starforth has given his take on a busy 24 hours on Tyneside – great news, or fake news?

While all of this is going on, head coach Bruce has also been previewing the game with a press conference at the club’s training base in Benton.

And there’s been some big injury updates, see below for details.

