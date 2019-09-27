Newcastle United takeover & transfer news: Everything you need to know about the GACP Sports & Peter Kenyon bid – plus Shelvey & Yedlin injury updates
It’s been a very busy day on the Newcastle United front – and takeover talk is back on the agenda on Tyneside.
Florida-based GACP Sports, with former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon, have readied a bid of around £300million for United, paid in instalments.
Steve Bruce has been having his say on the takeover…
And so too has a French football expert, with GACP part-owning Bordeaux…
FULL STORY: The view from France on Bordeaux part-owners GACP Sports' potential takeover of Newcastle United
Not know much about the potential investors? Here’s everything you need to know.
FULL STORY: Newcastle United takeover: Everything we know so far - including transfer plans and how much GACP Sports are really worth
Fans have been quick to dismiss the talk – one (ten) times bitten, twice shy and all that. Some even think it’s better the devil you know...
FULL STORY: 'Not much better than Mike Ashley' – Newcastle United fans want a takeover, but not THIS one
Analysing the document sent out by GACP, we noticed a fair few holes and flaws in it. Here’s what we noticed from the leaked dossier.
FULL STORY: The 17 astonishing lies, claims & assumptions in the GACP Sports Newcastle United takeover brochure
And our NUFC writer Miles Starforth has given his take on a busy 24 hours on Tyneside – great news, or fake news?
While all of this is going on, head coach Bruce has also been previewing the game with a press conference at the club’s training base in Benton.
And there’s been some big injury updates, see below for details.
Jonjo Shelvey update: Steve Bruce reveals fresh Jonjo Shelvey injury blow
The latest on DeAndre Yedlin: Steve Bruce adds defender to Newcastle United squad
And finally, for a full RECAP, check this out – Everything Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce revealed at his Magpies presser – including takeovers & injury updates.