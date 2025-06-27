Newcastle United are hoping to boost their squad as they prepare to return to the Champions League during the new season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer transfer window is open and Newcastle United are reportedly looking for four big signings as they look to build on a history-making season at St James Park.

Players from across the Premier League and around European football’s biggest leagues have been linked with moves to St James Park as United prepare to return to the Champions League for the second time in three seasons and hope to challenge for major silverware once again after their Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands, Spanish youngster Antonio Cordero will officially became the first signing of the summer when he bcomes a Magpie next week and the former Malaga winger is expected to spend next season out on loan before returning to St James Park next summer.

But who else could be wearing black and white next season? We take a look at the players that have been suggested as Magpies targets in recent weeks and months as Newcastle look to secure their first big signing of the transfer window.

Players linked with Newcastle United during the summer transfer window

Years at club: N/A | Getty Images

Marc Guehi

Age: 24

Position: CB

Current club: Crystal Palace

A long-term target after Newcastle reportedly made three unsuccessful offers for the England defender last summer. Interest in Guehi is believed to remain very much alive and another attempt to tempt Palace into a sale could be made before the transfer window comes to a close in September. Liverpool are also said to be keen on Guehi.

James Trafford

Age: 22

Position: GK

Current club: Burnley

The England Under-21 goalkeeper will return to the Premier League with Burnley after they claimed runners-up spot in last season’s Championship. Newcastle were believed to have shown keen interest in Trafford over the last year and are said to have opened negotiations over a possible agreement.

Joao Pedro

Age: 23

Position: FW

Current club: Brighton and Hove Albion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A former Newcastle United target during his time at Watford, Pedro has impressed since joining Brighton and Hove Albion and is said to be back on the Magpies list of priorities this summer. Talks over a big money move to the North East have reportedly opened.

Anthony Elanga

Age: 23

Position: RW/LW

Current club: Nottingham Forest

The former Manchester United winger has continually impressed during his time at Forest and helped his side qualify for Europe last season. Newcastle have reportedly lodged a bid over a possible move to St James Park during the summer transfer window.

Antoine Semenyo

Age: 25

Position: RW/LW

Current club: Bournemouth

Newcastle are looking to add a versatile forward to their squad during the summer transfer window and the former Sunderland loan signing could well fit the bill. This would be an expensive deal if it did come to fruition.

Illia Zabarnyi

Getty Images

Age: 22

Position: CB

Current club: Bournemouth

The defender is said to be on the wish list of a number of clubs around Europe and Newcastle are believed to be amongst his admirers. Much like Semenyo, this would be a costly deal.

Jan Paul van Hecke

Age: 25

Position: CB

Current club: Brighton and Hove Albion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This list seems to indicate Newcastle are absolutely determined to add a centre-back to their squad this summer and Van Hecke would fit into the style of defender Eddie Howe loves within his squad.

Jacob Ramsey

Age: 24

Position: MF

Current club: Aston Villa

This is not the first time Ramsey has been linked with a move to Tyneside as Newcastle are said to be keen admirers of the Aston Villa midfielder.

Noni Madueke

Age: 23

Position: RW/LW

Current club: Chelsea

Madueke has settled into life at Chelsea but there have been some reports the Blues could allow him to leave Stamford Bridge if a suitable offer is received over the summer transfer window.

Dusan Vlahovic

Age: 25

Position: ST

Current club: Juventus

The Serbian striker has been linked to several Premier League clubs in recent months after doubt was cast over his future at Juventus.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Age: 28

Position: ST

Current club: Everton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calvert-Lewin has regularly been linked with a move to Newcastle since the PIF-led takeover at St James Park in October 2021. The England striker is likely to become a free agent over the coming weeks when his current contract comes to an end.

Rodrigo Muniz

Age: 24

Position: ST

Current club: Fulham

There was some surprise when Newcastle were linked with a move for the Cottagers forward in recent weeks - although reported demands of a fee in excess of £40m would make this unlikely.

Maghnes Akliouche

Age: 23

Position: AM/RW

Current club: Monaco

A highly talented attacking midfielder, Akilouche has impressed with Monaco throughout the Ligue 1 season and is said to have been watched by Newcastle on a number of occasions in recent months.

Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United have a basic agreement in place for Bryan Mbeumo | Getty Images

Age: 25

Position: RW/LW/FW

Current club: Brentford

Recent speculation has suggested Mbeumo could well follow Thomas Frank from Brentford to Tottenham Hotspur just weeks after the winger was said to be on his way to Manchester United. Newcastle are known to be keen admirers of the Cameroon winger and would hope to take advantage of any opening to bring him to Tyneside.

Nicolas Kuhn

Age: 25

Position: LW/RW/FW

Current club: Celtic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mentioned as a possible Magpies target on a number of occasions in recent months, the winger was a key part of Celtic’s Premiership title win after providing 21 goals and 15 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions during the campaign.

Jarell Quansah

Age: 22

Position: CB

Current club: Liverpool

The Liverpool defender has been linked with a move to the Bundesliga in recent weeks after helping the Reds to their Premier League title win. Quansah was said to be under consideration for a move to Tyneside last summer but Bayer Leverkusen appears to be his next destination.

Mohammed Kudus

Age: 24

Position: RW/LW

Current club: West Ham United

This would be an expensive move and one that would mean Newcastle having to see off interest from a number of big name clubs. Kudus’ quality is unquestionable and he would be a fine addition to the Magpies squad.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Age: 20

Position: RW/LW

Current club: Borussia Dortmund

Heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks, Bynoe-Gittens was said to be close to a move to Stamford Bridge ahead of the Blues’ participation in the FIFA World Club Cup.

Gregor Kobel

Age: 27

Position: GK

Current club: Borussia Dortmund

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle are said to be keen to add to their already packed goalkeeping ranks during the summer transfer window and Burnley’s James Trafford is said to be their main target. However, Borussia Dortmund stopper Kobel has also been reported as a possible target.

Malick Thiaw

Age: 23

Position: CB

Current club: AC Milan

Another defender that has been linked with Newcastle on a number of occasions, Thiaw could well leave Milan this summer on the back of a mixed season with the Serie A giants.

James McAtee

Age: 22

Position: RW/LW

Current club: Manchester City

The City academy product is currently on international duty alongside Tino Livramento as England Under-21s look to defend their European Championship title. McAtee has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium after struggling to force his way into Pep Guardiola’s side on a regular basis and will enter the final year of his current deal this month.

Federico Gatti

Age: 26

Position: CB

Current club: Juventus

The six-times capped Italy international was a regular in the Juventus side for large parts of last season - but has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle, in recent months.

Abdelhamid Ait Boudial

Age: 19

Position: CB

Current club: Rennes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Morocco Under-20 international was linked to Newcastle over the last fortnight after the Rennes defender spent the season on loan at Ligue 2 club Amiens.

Theo Hernandez

Age: 27

Position: LB

Current club: AC Milan

A somewhat bizarre link that would appear to have its roots in agent talk. Hernandez would command a sizeable fee and big wages that means this can probably be dismissed.

Fikayo Tomori

Fikayo Tomori of AC Milan salutes the crowd at the end of Serie A match between Como 1907 and AC Milan at Stadio G. Sinigaglia on January 14, 2025 in Como, Italy. | Getty Images

Age: 27

Position: CB

Current club: AC Milan

The former Chelsea defender has been linked with a move to Newcastle on a number of occasions over the last two years - but little is known over how genuine that ‘interest’ is in reality.

Justin Kluivert

Age: 26

Position: RW/LW/FW

Current club: Bournemouth

Son of former Magpies striker Patrick, Cherries winger Kluivert has settled into life in the Premier League with some style and gave Newcastle an inkling of what he could offer with a sparkling display on Tyneside just after the midway point of last season.

Jaka Bijol

Age: 26

Position: CB

Current club: Udinese

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle’s search for a centre-back reportedly led them to consider a move for the Udinese and Slovenia defender.

Jonathan Rowe

Age: 22

Position: FW

Current club: Marseille (on loan from Norwich City)

The England Under-21 star has scored three goals and provided four assists during 30 appearances on loan at Marseille. A permanent move has been tied up by the Ligue 1 giants - but Newcastle are still said to be considering a move for the former Norwich City forward.

Nordi Mukiele

Age: 27

Position: RB

Current club: Bayer Leverkusen (on loan from PSG)

There were somewhat surprise links with the once-capped France international in early June - but a move seems highly unlikely.

Lucas Chevalier

Age: 23

Position: GK

Current club: Lille

The fact Newcastle want to boost their goalkeeping ranks will be no surprise and although James Trafford is believed to be their number one choice, France goalkeeper Chevalier is also believed to have been under consideration.

Baris Alper Yilmaz

Age: 25

Position: RW/LW/FW

Current club: Galatasaray

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Turkey international has been linked with a move to Tyneside on a number of occasions in the last 12 months and he is said to be back on the radar as United look to boost their options in the final third.

Giorgio Scalvini

Giorgio Scalvini of Atalanta BC looks on after the Serie A match between Atalanta and Juventus at Gewiss Stadium on January 14, 2025 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Age: 21

Position: CB

Current club: Atalanta

The highly-rated Italian defender has suffered something of an injury nightmare over the last 12 months - but he remains one of the most promising centre-backs in European football. Newcastle have monitored Scalvini in recent years and he is said to be of interest once again as the Magpies look to add a younger defender to their ranks.

Randal Kolo-Muani

Age: 26

Position: FW

Current club: Juventus

Kolo-Muani was mentioned as a target for most major clubs around Europe when helped France reach the World Cup final in 2022. Now with Juventus, the 26-year-old forward has been named as an ambitious target for Newcastle as they look to sign a forward this summer.

Park-Seung Soo

Age: 18

Position: LW/RW

Current club: Suwon Bluewings

Newcastle have reportedly agreed a deal to sign the teenage winger after he impressed for the South Korean second tier side.

Karim Adeyemi

Age: 23

Position: LW/RW/FW

Current club: Borussia Dortmund

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle know all about Adeyemi’s threat after facing the winger twice during their last Champions League campaign. Another reported option in wide areas, little is known of how Dortmund view the future of the former RB Salzburg.

Johan Bakayoko

Age: 22

Position: LW/RW

Current club: PSV Eindhoven

Bakayoko was one option considered by Newcastle over the last year and the Magpies have continued to monitor the PSV winger throughout that time. Recent reports have suggested he is a target once again.

Your next Newcastle United read: Newcastle United set to complete first summer signing next week after European heartbreak