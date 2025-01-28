Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Where do Newcastle United sit in a Premier League form table over the last six games?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United bounced back from their dismal home defeat against Bournemouth by claiming a hard-earned win at relegation threatened Southampton on Saturday.

The sting felt by the heavy home loss against the in-form Cherries was keenly felt by Eddie Howe and his players - and there looked to be further pain on the way when Jan Bednarek put the struggling Saints in front with just ten minutes on the clock. Not for the first time this season, the prolific Alexander Isak came to the fore as the Swedish striker equalised from the penalty spot just after the midway point of the first-half and turned the game on its head with a neat finish just four minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak, who has been described as the most complete striker in the Premier League, then played a part in United’s third goal of the day as his flick allowed Anthony Gordon to send Sandro Tonali in on goal and the Italy international made no mistake to score his first Premier League goal since his debut against Aston Villa on the opening day of last season. The win on the south coast ensured Howe’s side temporarily returned to the top four - but they slipped back to fifth place in the Premier League table after Josko Gvardiol, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden all netted in Manchester City’s 3-1 home win against Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Despite that recent defeat on home soil, Newcastle remain firmly in the hunt for European places and there are high hopes the Magpies can return to the Champions League and look to mix it with Europe’s elite for the second time in three seasons. Maintaining their current form will only help United see off the challenges of the likes of Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest to seal their return to Europe - but where do Howe’s side sit in a Premier League form table over the last six games?

Premier League form table over the last six games

20th: Southampton - 0 points 19th: Tottenham Hotspur - 1 point 18th: Leicester City - 3 points 17th: Ipswich Town - 4 points 16th: Wolves - 4 points 15th: Chelsea - 5 points 14th: West Ham United - 7 points 13th: Manchester United - 7 points 12th: Everton - 7 points 11th: Fulham - 8 points 10th: Brentford - 8 points 9th: Aston Villa - 9 points 8th: Brighton and Hove Albion - 9 points 7th: Crystal Palace - 11 points 6th: Bournemouth - 12 points 5th: Nottingham Forest - 13 points 4th: Arsenal - 14 points 3rd: Liverpool - 14 points 2nd: Manchester City - 14 points 1st: Newcastle United - 15 points