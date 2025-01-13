Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What are Newcastle United’s chances of lifting the FA Cup for the first time since 1955?

Newcastle United took the first step on another road to Wembley on Sunday afternoon when the Magpies came from a goal down to see off League Two club Bromley in an FA Cup third round tie at St James Park.

There were just eight minutes on the clock when a Bromley side managed by former United goalkeeper coach Andy Woodman took the lead with a neat finish from Cameron Congreve. However, Newcastle’s response was swift as young midfielder Lewis Miley restored parity with a stunning long-range effort just minutes later before half-time substitute Anthony Gordon put Eddie Howe’s side in front for the first time in the game with a penalty after Matt Targett had been upended.

In a game of eye-catching finishes, perhaps the best was saved until last as summer signing Will Osula grabbed his first goal for Newcastle as the former Sheffield United forward powered an unstoppable effort beyond Ravens keeper Grant Smith. That was enough to ensure the Magpies took their place in the fourth round draw that took place just minutes after Manchester United has claimed a penalty shoot-out win at Arsenal. Newcastle will visit League One title favourites Birmingham City in the fourth round next month as they travel to St Andrews for an FA Cup tie for the first time since 2017 when Rafa Benitez’s Magpies earned a 1-1 draw in the Midlands before progressing with a 3-1 win in the replay at St James Park.

A number of eye-catching ties were plucked out of the hat as Chelsea travel to Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa host Tottenham Hotspur in a meeting of two sides that will hope to secure qualification for European competition in the Premier League this season. But what impact has the fourth round draw made on the odds to win this season’s FA Cup and how are Newcastle’s chances of lifting the famous old cup for the first time since 1955?

FA Cup winners odds (as per Bet365)

7/2 Manchester City 9/2 Liverpool 7/1 Chelsea 8/1 Newcastle United, Manchester United 9/1 Tottenham Hotspur 16/1 Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion 20/1 Fulham, Crystal Palace 25/1 Nottingham Forest 33/1 Bournemouth 40/1 Wolves, Ipswich Town, Southampton 50/1 Everton 100/1 Leicester City, Burnley, Coventry City, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City 150/1 Birmingham City, Millwall, Preston North End 200/1 Cardiff City, Wycombe Wanderers 250/1 Derby County, Plymouth Argyle 500/1 Charlton Athletic, Wigan Athletic, Leyton Orient, Doncaster Rovers, Exeter City 1000/1 Mansfield Town