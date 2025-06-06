A number of players linked with Newcastle United are entering the final 12 months of their current contracts.

The summer transfer window is open for business and it is expected to be a busy one for Newcastle United.

The Magpies have already completed their first deal of the summer as Malaga youngster Antonio Cordero completed a move to Tyneside and the Spanish winger is expected to head out on loan when the new season gets underway. Newcastle also released their retained list on Friday as Jamal Lewis’ time as a Magpie comes to an end and Lloyd Kelly’s permanent move to Serie A giants Juventus was officially confirmed.

Qualification for the Champions League means there is a need to improve the quality and depth of Eddie Howe’s squad - although it has been a challenging start to the window for the Magpies as reported striker target Liam Delap joined Chelsea and another target, Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, appears to be set on a move to Manchester United.

However, Newcastle have several targets as they look to add a goalkeeper, a centre-back, a winger and a striker to their ranks before the new season gets underway in August. A number of players have been linked with a move to St James Park in recent months and Newcastle could look to pursue some potential cut price deals by targeting players that are now in the final of their contract with their current clubs. We take a look at 10 possible options from across the Premier League and around Europe.

10 potential cut price moves Newcastle United could make

Dusan Vlahovic could join Aston Villa as he seeks a transfer away from Juventus. | Getty Images

Dusan Vlahovic - Juventus

There have been reports Newcastle retain an interest in the Serbian striker as they look to boost their attacking options this summer. Vlahovic is still only 25 so still has plenty of time ahead of him in his career and has shown his class with a more than respectable record of 56 goals in 142 games for Juventus.

Johan Bakayoko - PSV Eindhoven

Another reported target, Bakayoko was linked with several clubs across Europe earlier in the season as his continued to impress for PSV. A return of 12 goals and three assists in 47 appearances in all competitions only really hints at his undoubted potential.

Yoane Wissa - Brentford

More of the limelight and the transfer speculation has centred around Bryan Mbuemo - but Brentford team-mate Yoane Wissa deserves recognition after he plundered his way to 20 goals in 39 appearances last season. Although mainly used as a striker, Wissa’s ability to play across the front line may well appeal.

Rodrigo Muniz - Fulham

A new name on the Magpies radar according to reports. The Brazilian striker has scored 26 goals in 97 appearances for Fulham and has shown plenty of improvement since joining the Cottagers from Flamengo in 2021.

James McAtee - Manchester City

McAtee is highly rated within the City setup but there also appears to be an acceptance his time with the club is coming to a close after he was left out of Pep Guardiola’s squad for the FIFA World Club Cup. McAtee is still only 22 and can play centrally or in wide positions - which explains why a number of clubs across Europe are considering a move for his services.

Neco Williams - Nottingham Forest

The full back positions are not really a priority for Newcastle as it stands but that could change if Kieran Trippier was to leave St James Park this summer. Former Liverpool defender Williams has been a key figure in Forest’s push for European football and, much like Tino Livramento, is able to play on both sides of a defensive line. Could be an intriguing option if Newcastle felt they need to strengthen their options at full back.

Andreas Christensen - Barcelona

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 | Getty Images

A two-time La Liga winner during his time with the Catalan giants, Christensen provides Eddie Howe with a quality that he desires in some signings - Premier League experience. The Danish centre-back made over 160 appearances for Chelsea before moving to La Liga and he has been linked with a move to Tyneside on a number of occasions over the last two years.

Lorenzo Pellegrini - Roma

There’s a bit of a pattern here. Pellegrini was reportedly one option considered to bolster the Magpies midfielder during the early months under the ownership of the PIF-led consortium. The Roma captain has significant experience of playing at the top level and would be an intriguing option should United feel they need to boost their options in the middle of the park.

Quinten Timber - Feyenoord

Despite still being relatively young at the age of just 23, Timber is Feyenoord captain and has shown his leadership qualities throughout his time at De Kuip Stadium. A five-times capped Netherlands international, Timber’s ability to function in a number of roles in midfield could attract a wave of potential suitors for his signature as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

Marc Guehi - Crystal Palace

He had to be on this list! Guehi’s future at Palace became one of the sagas of last summer as Newcastle’s pursuit of the England defender was annoyingly played out in front of the media. The former Chelsea man remained at Selhurst Park and lifted the FA Cup with the Eagles last May. However, there are still reports suggesting Newcastle’s interest remains and they could make another approach to their Premier League rivals this summer.