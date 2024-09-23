Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The change is set to come into effect ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Newcastle United could be impacted by a major rule change that European leagues want introduced into the Premier League ahead of the 2025/26 season.

There can be little question the summer transfer window was underwhelming at best for the Magpies as their failure to land a centre-back and a forward left Eddie Howe’s squad stretched in two key areas. There was plenty of activity at St James Park as the Magpies landed goalkeeping duo Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy, defender Lloyd Kelly and Sheffield United forward William Osula. A £28m permanent deal for Lewis Hall was also completed after the Chelsea and England Under-21 star spent last season on loan with United. It was the departures from Howe’s squad that proved to be the main story as the Magpies ongoing battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations forced them into the rushed sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively.

United’s attempts to add to Howe’s ranks continued until the final hours of the transfer window as the summer trading period came to an end just two days before the Magpies claimed a 2-1 home win against Tottenham Hotspur. However, next year’s summer transfer window is set for a major change after the European Club Association revealed they are committed to bringing an end to the window before the 2025/26 season gets underway. The association, which represents clubs from England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France have agreed to work on a plan to end trading on Friday, August 15, which will be 24 hours before the new season kicks off.

Former Sunderland director Chris Woerts, who has become a prominent figure in the Dutch Eredivisie, revealed that the idea has gathered growing support across Europe after attempts to agree an earlier deadline day this year were met by strong resistance from La Liga giants Barcelona.

Woerts told The Mirror: “The clubs are working hard to get the decision made on this within the entire ECA. Next year the transfer window must close on August 15, before the leagues kick off. Everyone is getting frustrated and annoyed by the fact that players are still being sold for weeks while the competitions have started.

“One major club in Spain caused a problem so it couldn’t happen this year. That was FC Barcelona. Because of all their financial problems they were not able to make moves on the transfer market until a very late stage. So they broke the pact of the ‘Big Five’.”