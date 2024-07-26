Serie A club reveals surprise demand for Newcastle United, Spurs, Aston Villa and Arsenal transfer target
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United could reportedly add another right-back to their squad amid suggestions Kieran Trippier is ‘increasingly likely’ to leave St James Park during the summer transfer window.
The England international became the first high-profile signing following a PIF-led takeover at St James Park when he completed a £12m move to Tyneside after the Magpies had agreed a fee with then-La Liga champions Atletico Madrid. After making his debut in a shock FA Cup defeat at the hands of Cambridge United, Trippier went on to become a standard setter for the Magpies and enjoyed a remarkable first full season with the club.
With a high level of consistency, Trippier played an integral role in helping the Magpies secure a top four finish and end their two-decade wait to compete in the Champions League. The former Tottenham Hotspur right-back was also in the Magpies side that reached a first major cup final since 1999 before suffering a Wembley defeat against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup Final. Although the defender remained a key part of Eddie Howe’s squad last season, he was the subject of interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in January and there have now been suggestions Trippier could join one of two Saudi Pro League clubs this summer.
Should the experienced full-back depart, Tino Livramento would be in line to become a permanent successor to Trippier on the right-hand side of Howe’s backline. Emil Krafth remains a trusted figure with the Magpies boss and would provide backup and competition for the England Under-21 star but a major decision over Harrison Ashby’s future could lie in wait as the former West Ham United youngster has failed to make a meaningful impression during his time on Tyneside.
Newcastle have been linked with a number of full-backs in recent months and reports in Italy have suggested the Magpies are particularly keen on Fiorentina star Michael Kayode. The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive first season in the senior setup with La Viola and received praise from head coach Vincenzio Italiano after he impressed during a 4-1 win at Genoa on the opening day of the season. He said: “Kayode has a strong character, he fears nothing and it’s important when you are this young. Moreover, he is physically strong and motivated after winning the Euros. When he returned to Florence he kept the gold medal around his neck for a few days.”
Kayode is currently in England as their preparations for the new Serie A season continue with a training camp. Corriere dello Sport have reported on his future and claimed the full-back is ‘flattered’ by interest from the Premier League and revealed La Viola are open to a loan deal if a fee over an optional permanent move can be agreed. With Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal also said to be interested in the Italy Under-21 star, Fiorentina have reportedly suggested they would be open to selling Kayode if they receive an offer in excess of £24m.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.