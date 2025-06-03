Newcastle United are facing a crucial summer transfer window as the Magpies prepare to return to the Champions League.

The summer transfer window is open for business and Newcastle United are already believed to have suffered two early blows in their bid to boost their squad ahead of their return to the Champions League.

The Magpies are reportedly in the market for a goalkeeper, a centre-back, a winger and a striker as they look to strengthen key areas within Eddie Howe’s squad and build on the momentum gained by a history-making season last time out. With the Carabao Cup in the trophy cabinet and a return to European football’s top table secured, Newcastle look well placed to see off competition for several reported targets over the coming weeks and months.

However, England Under-21 striker Liam Delap is on the verge of joining Premier League rivals Chelsea in a £30m deal after the Ipswich Town frontman was said to have held talks with the Magpies and Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo has reportedly opted to join Manchester United after being one of Newcastle’s long-term targets.

But who are the Magpies predicted to sign during the summer transfer window? We take to Grok3 to see how the AI tool predicts the summer transfer window will pan out at St James Park.

Who are Newcastle United predicted to sign during the summer transfer window?

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) - £42m

Grok3: “Newcastle have identified Guehi as a long-term solution to bolster their central defence. His signing would address a key area of need, particularly as a right-sided centre-back, providing balance and depth to their backline. At 24 years old, Guehi is an England international with significant potential for growth. Newcastle see him as a long-term investment who could anchor their defence for years, aligning with their ambition to build a squad for sustained success.”

James Trafford (Burnley) - £28m

Grok3: “Eddie Howe seeks to increase competition for Nick Pope, the current first-choice goalkeeper. Trafford’s signing would provide a strong alternative and push Pope to maintain his performance levels, while also offering a succession plan given Pope’s age (33) and occasional injury concerns.”

Joao Pedro (Brighton and Hove Albion) - £50m

Grok3: “João Pedro’s ability to play across the front line— as a striker, winger, or attacking midfielder—makes him an ideal fit for Eddie Howe’s system, which values flexible forwards. His versatility would provide Newcastle with tactical options and depth, especially as a back-up or complement to Alexander Isak.”

Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest) - £42m

Grok3: “Elanga’s blistering pace, directness, and ability to play as a right-sided winger make him an ideal fit for Eddie Howe’s high-intensity, attacking system. His skill set would provide Newcastle with a dynamic wide option to stretch defences and complement their current attacking set-up.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Free

Grok3: “Newcastle rely heavily on Alexander Isak as their primary striker, and injuries to Callum Wilson have highlighted a lack of depth. Calvert-Lewin, a proven Premier League goal scorer, would provide a reliable alternative and competition for Isak, ensuring consistent attacking output.”

Sam Steijn (FC Twente) - £12m

Grok3: “At 23, Steijn fits Newcastle’s transfer strategy of targeting young players with high potential for development and resale value. His breakout season at Twente suggests he could grow into a key player under Eddie Howe’s coaching, aligning with their long-term squad-building vision.”