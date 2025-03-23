The £40m PSR boost Newcastle United could land in the Premier League this season

How much could Newcastle United earn based on their final position in this season’s Premier League?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a major piece of domestic silverware in Newcastle United’s trophy cabinet at long last - but there is still so much to play for before the curtain comes down on a historic season at St James Park.

Just a week has passed since Eddie Howe and his players landed the Carabao Cup after Dan Burn and Alexander Isak both found the net in a 2-1 win against current Premier League leaders Liverpool. Not since 1955 had a United captain got his hands on major domestic silverware - but that all changed when Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Jamaal Lascelles all raised the trophy in front of a stunning shown on support from the Geordie faithful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cup is back in the North East and was presented at St James Park on Sunday afternoon when Newcastle United Women claimed a narrow 1-0 win over their Sunderland counterparts - and a full celebration will take place next weekend after the Magpies revealed an event will take place on the Town Moor next Saturday afternoon.

Once the celebrations are put to rest, Howe and his players will turn their focus towards their return to Premier League action as they host Brentford on Wednesday week. The meeting with the Bees will provide a significant test for both sides as Thomas Frank’s men travel to Tyneside looking to complete a league double over the Magpies following their 4-2 win on home soil in December.

However, Newcastle will be keen to build on the momentum built up by their Carabao Cup Final win and push towards a Champions League spot and claim a return to European football’s top table and the riches that are on offer. Landing a place amongst the elite of European football will mean finishing in the top four of the Premier League table - although fifth place could be enough as England’s UEFA co-efficient looks set to receive a significant boost as several Premeir League clubs impress in European competition.

But with United’s battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations still ongoing, finishing higher up in the table can also provide a significant financial boost. Although it is not yet clear how much the Magpies and their league rivals will earn based on their final position in May, we can get some guidance from the merit payments that were ended out at the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much did each club earn in merit payments in the Premier League last season?

1. Manchester City - £62.3m 2. Arsenal - £59.1m 3. Liverpool - £56.0m 4. Aston Villa - £52.9m 5. Tottenham Hotspur - £49.9m 6. Chelsea - £46.7m 7. Newcastle United - £43.6m 8. Manchester United - £40.5m 9. West Ham United - £37.4m 10. Crystal Palace - £34.3m 11. Brighton and Hove Albion - £31.1m 12. Bournemouth - £28.0m 13. Fulham - £24.9m 14. Wolverhampton Wanderers - £21.8m 15. Everton - £18.6m 16. Brentford - £15.6m 17. Nottingham Forest - £12.5m 18. Luton Town - £9.4m 19. Burnley - £6.2m 20. Sheffield United - £3.1m

Your next Newcastle United read: Steve Bruce’s explosive response to Dwight Gayle’s Newcastle United ‘tactics’ criticism