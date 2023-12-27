Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United will head into the January transfer window on the back of three-straight defeats in all competitions and needing reinforcements to bolster a squad that has been ravaged by injuries this season. The Magpies will be open to strengthening in all areas, but they may target attacking additions with Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon all suffering with injury issues so far this campaign.

But what kind of attacking players could they look to sign in January? Will they look to add proven talent or will they have one eye on the future and look to bring in some exciting players for the long-term?

Here, we take a look at one world class superstar, one bright talent for the future and one Premier League proven player that Newcastle United could target in January to bolster their attacking options:

Victor Osimhen

Osimhen has been linked with a big money move for a few transfer windows but is yet to leave Napoli for one of European football’s elite sides. There is plenty of interest in the Nigerian and Newcastle will have to fight hard - and pay a lot of money - to secure his signature.

It would take a club-record fee to tempt Napoli into selling their star man and with a return to the Champions League seemingly slipping away, they may struggle to convince Osimhen to move to St James’ Park, however, even if a deal can be agreed.

Roony Bardghji

Manchester United fans will be familiar with Bardghji after he scored for FC Copenhagen against the Red Devils in the Champions League. Bardghji is viewed as one of football’s new up and coming stars with the 18-year-old shining in Denmark and attracting the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with an interest in the winger who, should he make a move to St James’ Park, would play alongside fellow countrymen in Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth. A move for Bardghji may not immediately strengthen the first-team, like one for Osimhen may, however, it would help strengthen the options available to Eddie Howe and give him more young and dynamic options to call on from the bench.

Signing someone like Bardghji would also help the versatility of Howe’s front line with the teenager also capable of playing on the left and through the middle - an attribute that the club will likely target if they do decide to sign an attacking player in January.

Roony Bardghji scored against Manchester United in the Champions League

Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez was among a cohort of players to switch the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League during the summer. He now plays at Al-Ahli alongside Allan Saint-Maximin and has nine goals and seven assists in 19 games this season.