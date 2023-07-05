Top-level Newcastle United talks involving Amanda Staveley set for TV reveal

A documentary which will shed light on the inner workings of Newcastle United is coming to the small screen.

The club is the subject of a new four-part series which is due to be shown on Amazon Prime Video later this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A film crew shadowed United’s hierarchy – and Eddie Howe and his players – last season.

However, the series, unlike the popular All or Nothing documentaries, is as much focused on the boardroom as the dressing room.

Filmmakers say the documentary will “offer a unique insight into Newcastle United’s ongoing evolution under Howe”, and will also “explore how the decisions made by the club off the pitch impact their fortunes on it”.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe. (Pic: Getty Images)

'Unique' project

The series is certainly timely, as the club enjoyed its best season in two decades. Howe guided the club to a fourth-placed finish, while the team also reached the Carabao Cup final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TV crew had behind-the-scenes access to the team, and also attended all of Howe’s press conferences.

However, the boardroom-level workings will be just as revealing. Co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi will feature in the series along with other senior club officials.

“This will be a unique opportunity to understand the inner-workings of the club, and see the effect the change in ownership is having on the fans, the city of Newcastle – and the team’s results on the pitch," said Clare Cameron, executive producer at 72 films.

Commercial focus

Staveley, speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London last season, revealed that the main focus of the documentary would not be the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re not focusing on it as an All or Nothing, they’re more focusing on the commercial side," said Staveley.

Newcastle, working within Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, are pushing to drive up commercial revenues so they can invest more in Howe’s playing squad.

And a number of big deals were signed last season by the club, which was taken over by a consortium led by Staveley in October 2021.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe applauds fans in May. (Pic: Getty Images)

Release date

A release date has not been announced by Amazon Prime Video, but the series is expected to air next month. The filmmakers – who followed the team around the country – have been going through hours and hours of footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's delicate,” said United’s head coach. “I'm not necessarily one of those managers who will sit here and say I want everything to be open.

"I think (about) privacy, and when you're dealing with players, there are certain things that for me should never escape the walls of a training ground.

Income stream

The series will serve a number of purposes for the club, which will play in the Champions League next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staveley said: "With FFP rules as tight as they are, we really need to do everything we can to grow our revenue – and grow our finances.”

Howe added: “I think it would be foolish of me to say 'no, these cameras aren't going to follow us around', then go 'we need to sign new players'.

"They'll say 'we haven't got the money, we can't do it because of FFP, and you've turned away this opportunity for the club to turn away more income’."