The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies prepare for the January transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United’s bid to boost their defensive ranks could have been handed a boost after the future of one reported transfer target was said to have been put in doubt.

Former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori was linked with a move to St James Park before he joined Italian giants AC Milan in January 2021 and was once again suggested as a Magpies target over the last six months as Eddie Howe’s defensive options were limited by long-term injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles. Tomori has enjoyed some success at the San Siro after helping Milan to the Serie A title in 2022 and he was in the side that face Newcastle during the group stages of last season’s Champions League. After starting the current season in the Milan side, the 26-year-old has now fell out of favour and reports in Italy have suggested talks over his future has now started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CalcioMercato have reported Milan boss Fonseca will ‘rely on’ a centre-back partnership of Matteo Gabbia and reported Magpies target Malick Thiaw as his side look to continue their recent upturn in form and force their way into the battle for a place in next season’s Champions League. After suffering two defeats in three games against Fiorentina and Napoli, the Rossoneri have gone unbeaten in their last four games by claiming draws against Juventus and Cagliari and wins over Empoli and Monza. Significantly, Tomori has not started any of his side’s last five Serie A fixtures and has only featured for a total of 11 minutes after making substitute appearances against Udinese and Cagliari.

The report claims Fonseca was ‘not excited’ by Tomori’s defensive partnership with Strahinja Pavlovic earlier in the season and have revealed the Serie A giants are now in discussions with the former Chelsea defender over a possible departure in the new year. It is also claimed Milan demanded a fee of around £24m for the five-times capped England international during the summer transfer window after the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham all showed an interest. Juventus are also said to be ‘carefully monitoring the situation’ as the possible sale of Tomori is viewed as ‘really not that impossible’.

Tomori will hope to gain more game-time over the next week as his side visit Premier League rivals Atalanta on Friday before turning their attention to a Champions League home tie against Crvena Zvezda next Wednesday night.