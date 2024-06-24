Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There could be a surprise sale as Newcastle United prepare to part company with a promising youngster.

The final week of June has always been viewed as a key moment in Newcastle United’s battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

With outgoing sales in recent years limited to a modest income that were far outstripped by big money signings like Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon, the Magpies are believed to be one of several Premier League clubs in some danger of falling foul of the rules. That has led to the St James’ Park hierarchy considering the sale of one of a number of players and there is expected to be some significant movement over the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is believed to be interest in Magpies striker Callum Wilson and reports over the weekend suggested West Ham United have submitted an enquiry for the England international. Miguel Almiron is still said to have suitors in the Saudi Pro League after the Paraguayan winger reportedly rebuffed an offer to move to the Gulf state during the January transfer window. The likes of Matt Targett, Martin Dubravka and Sean Longstaff are also believed to have been the subject of tentative interest from clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere - but there are now reports suggesting Newcastle have identified Yankuba Minteh as their most likely sellable asset.

The move may well be viewed as a curious one for United supporters after the 19-year-old winger produced a series of impressive performances during a season-long loan spell with Feyenoord. After joining Newcastle in a £6.3m deal from Danish club Odense last summer, Minteh was sent to the Dutch giants to gain experience in a league the Magpies viewed as the ideal place for the next step in his development. A return of 11 goals and six assists in 37 appearances supported United’s stance - but it also provoked interest in elsewhere and it now seems likely a permanent move away from Tyneside could be the next step as Minteh’s time as a Magpie is set to end without a first-team appearance.

What is Eddie Howe’s view on Minteh’s future?

Minteh’s development and what could lie ahead had become a regular talking point in Eddie Howe’s press conferences towards the end of last season - and the United manager admitted he was delighted with the winger’s progress at Feyenoord and revealed he was keen to assess his development back on Tyneside during the Magpies pre-season schedule.

Newcastle ‘make contact’ with £25m England man over summer move as Leeds starlet looks set to stay | Getty Images

Speaking in April after Minteh won the Dutch Cup with Feyenoord, Howe said: “I have been keeping a very close eye on him. That would have been a great day for him despite the sending off. I think he has done really well and attacked the challenge of going alone, new league, new team-mates and has played in the Champions League. I think he has done really well this year and he can be proud of his efforts. I have tended not to communicate, I think you are better of letting the players focus and not give them too many distractions. Let's wait and see what happens in his next step.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What fee could Newcastle United expect to receive for Minteh?

There are no official figures for how much United feel they need to raise to avoid any profit and sustainability penalties - but there have been reports suggesting the Magpies felt they could raise as much as £40m from the sale of Minteh. That would represent just shy of £34m profit on a player that has not made an appearance for the club. However, there is now a belief a figure of around £26m may well be more realistic as several suitors have come forward for the winger in recent days.

Which clubs are interested in Minteh?

It would not be a surprise to discover Feyenoord were reportedly keen to secure the winger on another season-long loan deal after his success at De Kuip Stadium last season. United were believed to be open to such a move in recent months but now seem increasingly resigned to allowing the winger to depart on a permanent basis, something that would be out of reach for the Dutch club. The likes of Roma and Lyon are also said to have registered an interest in Minteh - but Everton was believed to be his most likely destination according to reports over the weekend. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also claimed the winger has indicated a move to the Toffees would be his preferred option - although Monday afternoon brought reports talks between the two clubs had been brought to an end.

What is Minteh’s agent’s view on the situation?

Speaking to The Chronicle over the weekend, Minteh’s agent Bakary Bojang said: “It is correct that Newcastle are willing to sell the player if they receive a good offer. From our side, if Newcastle wants to sell and the sporting project is good we will definitely look at it. We are in communication with some clubs. I can’t confirm clubs who are in communication with us. We have agreed terms with one of the clubs. So now the rest is with Newcastle.”

Is the deal linked to Newcastle United’s interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin?

Getty Images