Yoane Wissa was active on social media after missing Newcastle United’s first win of the new season against Wolves.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yoane Wissa’s Newcastle United debut will be delayed after the forward picked up a knee injury on international duty.

He was forced to sit out his new club’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park on Saturday as debutant Nick Woltemade scored a 29th minute header to secure a much-needed three points for Eddie Howe’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Howe couldn’t provide a clear update on Wissa’s injury after the win, it is understood that the DR Congo international will miss at least the next six matches and won’t return until after the October international break.

Although the injury is not as bad as potentially feared, it leaves Newcastle short of attacking options heading into a busy run of fixtures having pushed so hard to sign Wissa on deadline day for £55million from Brentford. Ironically, Wissa missed just three Premier League matches over the past three seasons for The Bees due to injury and is now set to miss at least seven for Newcastle before kicking a ball for the club.

It’s a blow for Wissa as much as Newcastle as he will be forced to sit out Thursday’s huge Champions League match against Barcelona at St James’ Park. Summer signing Jacob Ramsey will also be sidelined for the match while Anthony Gordon will be available due to his red card suspension not carrying over into European competitions.

Despite his unavailability, Wissa was busy on social media on Saturday night to publicly show support for his new teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While not addressing his absence or injury situation, the Newcastle No. 9 sent several messages reacting to the win.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Newcastle United stars react to win over Wolves

Wissa reacted with black and white heart emojis to Bruno Guimaraes’ Instagram post, which read: “Three very important points. Now it’s time to rest a bit for our Champions League debut. Howay the lads!🖤🤍3️⃣9️⃣.”

Newcastle vice-captain Kieran Trippier wrote: “Can’t beat a Saturday with three points. Congrats @NickWoltemade on your first goal. Great support as always when we needed you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wissa commented with a brick wall and fire emoji with Trippier helping Newcastle keep a third clean sheet in four matches to start the new season.

Newcastle’s latest goalscorer Woltemade posted an image of himself celebrating his header with the caption: “Happy Nick, happy Toon.”

Wissa responded with and exhale and heart eye emoji and commented ‘room service’ with a chef emoji on Jacob Murphy’s post, which read: “Winning at home. Best way to start a busy block of games. Thursday next.”

Murphy’s cross was headed in by Woltemade to help Newcastle win the match. Fittingly, Woltemade thanked Murphy in the comments for his assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woltemade also thanked Sandro Tonali after the midfielder posted: “Solid team performance. Welcome @NickWoltemade.”

Yoane Wissa concern

While Wissa will have to wait to make his Newcastle debut, he arrived at the club with a good reputation for scoring goals in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old scored 19 league goals for Brentford last season with only golden boot winner Mohamed Salah scoring more non-penalty goals during the campaign.

But Wissa hasn’t played a game at club level since May, missing all of Brentford’s pre-season matches and opening three games before joining Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the time he returns to fitness, it will be at least five months since his last Premier League outing. Then in December, Wissa will join up with the DR Congo squad for the African Cup of Nations, which could rule him out for another month heading into 2026.