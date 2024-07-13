Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has already been a challenging summer for Crystal Palace after Eagles winger Michael Olise left the club to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The former Reading star was a reported target for the likes of Newcastle United, Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain - but it was Bayern that secured his services in a deal believed to be worth around £50million. Although thoughts have now turned towards who could replace Olise at Selhurst Park, Eagles manager Oliver Glasner could now be facing a battle to retain the services of another of his key players during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

England international Eberechi Eze has impressed during his four-year stay with Palace after the former QPR winger made a £13million move to Selhurst Park during the summer of 2020. The 26-year-old has scored 26 goals and provided 17 assists in 124 games for Palace and his form earned him a first senior England cap last summer when he made a late substitute appearance in a Euro 2024 qualifying win against Malta. Eze will hope to add to his seven caps when Gareth Southgate’s side face Spain in Sunday’s Euro 2024 Final - but it is talk over his future at Palace that has been brought into question ahead of the game.

Football Transfers have claimed Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are keen to sign Eze this summer - but it is Arsenal that are said to have ‘contacted his agents’ earlier this month. Although there is also confirmation no further contact has been made, the report also reveals the winger remains a target for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta. Significantly, it is also stated Eze ‘favours a move to Liverpool’ and believes Arsenal can not guarantee him a place in their starting eleven next season.

Everton in talks with Serie A star

Everton have already landed their first two new signings of the summer transfer window - and a third new face is reportedly close to arriving at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have paid out around £25million to secure the services of Marseille forward Iliman Ndiaye and Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam in recent weeks and remain keen to add to their squad during the remainder of the summer transfer window. Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has now revealed Everton have opened talks with Serie A club Napoli over a deal to sign Danish international Jesper Lindstrom - but also stressed Verona defender Jackson Tchatchoua is not currently in discussions over a move to join the blue half of Merseyside.

He posted on social media outlet X (formerly Twitter): “Everton have opened talks with Napoli to sign Jesper Lindstrøm as winger is next top target. Negotiations underway, Napoli are open to selling Jasper in case of good proposal, Everton on it. NO talks for Jackson Tchatchoua from Verona despite links.”