Their Carabao Cup Final win and European qualification means the summer transfer window could be a hectic one for Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The celebrations from Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup win are over and the focus now returns to the Magpies’ attempts to secure a return to the Champions League.

Memories of visits to AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain remain fresh in the mind for United supporters after they were able to visit three of European football’s biggest clubs last season. No matter what happens between now and the end of the season, the Magpies will compete in Europe once again after their Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool ensured they had qualified for the Europa Conference League.

Of course, Howe and his players, and the St James Park hierarchy, will hope to land a top five place in the Premier League to ensure they are able to enjoy the riches on offer in the Champions League and give themselves a major boost in their ongoing battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. However, qualifying for UEFA’s most prestigious club cup competition would also allow Newcastle to pursue more ambitious transfer targets when the summer transfer window opens for business in June.

There will be a need to boost Eddie Howe’s squad during the close-season, no matter what European competition his side are competing in next season. There will be a more hectic fixtures list and the increased travel will mean the United manager will have to rotate his playing ranks even further to cope with the increased demand placed upon them by competing in one more cup competition. Links with several players from across the Premier League and beyond have been speculated in the media - but which players does AI suggest Newcastle could move for in their preparations for next season?

Who did AI tool Grok3 suggest Newcastle United will sign during the summer transfer window?

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen | Getty Images

‘Top defensive target named’

“Newcastle have shown strong interest in Bournemouth’s 19-year-old centre-back Dean Huijsen, with multiple sources naming him their top defensive target for the summer. He’s highly-rated, but they’ll face competition from clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool, and Real Madrid. Another defender on their radar is Bournemouth’s Illia Zabarnyi, though he’s less frequently mentioned as a primary focus. There’s also talk of Newcastle targeting Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah, a young centre-back, which could signal a push to bolster their backline with emerging talent.”

‘Seeking a strike partner for Alexander Isak’

“Beyond defence, Newcastle’s priorities include retaining their star striker Alexander Isak, who they’re keen to lock down with a new contract, rather than signing a replacement. That said, they’ve been linked with forwards like Wolves’ Matheus Cunha (£62m release clause) and Ipswich’s Liam Delap, suggesting they might seek a strike partner for Isak. Other names in the mix include PSV winger Johan Bakayoko, Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, pointing to interest in adding attacking width or versatility.”

‘PSR constraints’

“Last summer (2024), Newcastle signed players like Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly and William Osula, showing a mix of youth investment and cost-effective deals. This pattern, combined with their Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) constraints, suggests they’ll likely target a blend of high-potential youngsters and Premier League-proven players, possibly offloading squad players to fund moves.”