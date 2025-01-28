Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Who has made the cut in the WhoScored Premier League team of the season so far?

It has been a season of contrasting emotions for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United - but after a recent upturn in form, the Magpies are firmly in the race for a place in Europe.

Saturday’s 3-1 win at Southampton saw United move back into the Premier League’s top four for a matter of hours and they slipped back into fifth after Manchester City claimed a home victory against fellow top six challengers Chelsea. Despite the remarkable form of the likes of surprise contenders Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest and Liverpool taking charge of the title race, it is actually Newcastle that sit at the top of the form table over the last six games.

Stretching that period back to eleven games and including fixtures in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, Howe’s side have suffered just one defeat and that came when his former club Bournemouth cantered to all three points at St James Park last weekend. However, the Magpies got back on track as a brace from in-form striker Alexander Isak and a Sandro Tonali goal helped them come from a goal down to heighten Southampton’s relegation concerns with a 3-1 win at St Mary’s Stadium.

The Magpies stunning upturn in form has seen many players come to the fore, no more so than Sweden international Isak, who took his seasonal goal tally to 19 goals in just 25 appearances in all competitions with his brace against Southampton. Midfielder Tonali and winger Jacob Murphy are also in the best form of their time on Tyneside and young full-back duo Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall are showing signs of realising their unquestionable potential. Dan Burn has been something of an unsung hero after helping Howe deal with the absence of key defender Sven Botman after the Dutchman suffered a long-term injury last season. Captain Bruno Guimaraes is relishing the extra responsibility he has been given this season and Martin Dubravka has impressed in the absence of fellow goalkeeper Nick Pope.

The stats experts at WhoScored have recognised Newcastle’s form and the Magpies are represented in their team of the Premier League season so far - but who has made the cut and who missed out?

WhoScored Premier League team of the season so far

Goalkeeper: Mark Flekken - Brentford (7.0) Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool (7.2) Left-back: Antonee Robinson - Fulham (7.2) Centre-back: Virgil Van Dijk - Liverpool (7.1) Centre-back: James Tarkowski - Everton (7.0) Midfield: Cole Palmer - Chelsea (7.5) Midfield: Amad Diallo - Manchester United (7.2) Midfield: Mo Salah - Liverpool (7.9) Midfield: Antoine Semenyo - 7.3 (Bournemouth) Forward: Erling Haaland - Manchester City (7.4) Forward: Alexander Isak - Newcastle United (7.4)

Newcastle United’s WhoScored average ratings this season

Alexander Isak - 7.55 Anthony Gordon - 7.21 Bruno Guimaraes - 7.05 Martin Dubravka - 7.05 Lewis Hall - 6.95 Joelinton - 6.95 Jacob Murphy - 6.94 Sven Botman - 6.91 Dan Burn - 6.81 Nick Pope - 6.80 Fabian Schar - 6.72 Sandro Tonali - 6.70 Tino Livramento - 6.60 Harvey Barnes - 6.56 Emil Krafth - 6.49 Kieran Trippier - 6.44 Sean Longstaff - 6.31 Lloyd Kelly - 6.29 Matt Targett - 6.29 Joe Willock - 6.25 Miguel Almiron - 6.06 Lewis Miley - 6.06 William Osula - 6.04 Callum Wilson - 5.92