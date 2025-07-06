Speculation over new signings and possible departures continues as Newcastle United players prepare to return to pre-season training.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The waiting is almost over as the Newcastle United squad prepare to return to pre-season training this week.

Not all of the Magpies players will return to Benton as the likes of Tino Livramento, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes will be given extra time to recuperate after being on international duty throughout the summer. However, there will be a strong contingent that will kickstart their preparations for the new Premier League season this week as Eddie Howe and his coaching staff look ahead of a challenging set of pre-season fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands, no new faces will take part in the sessions as summer signing Antonio Cordero has also been given additional time to recover from playing in Spain’s Under-19 European Championship campaign. Work is still ongoing on boosting Howe’s ranks and negotiations over deals for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga are continuing.

However, there could also be a number of departures from the Magpies as they look to make space for new arrivals - but which players could see their Magpies careers brought to an end and who is likely to remain at St James Park when the summer transfer window comes to a close in September?

Which players could leave Newcastle United before the end of the summer transfer window?

Getty Images

Martin Dubravka

The long-serving stopper had penned a new one-year deal after producing a number of eye-catching displays during Nick Pope’s injury absence. However, with Pope back established as Howe’s number one and a move for Burnley keeper James Trafford progressing throughout the summer, it would be no surprise to see Dubravka move on.

Joe Willock

The midfielder showed flashes of why he remains highly-valued within the Magpies setup last season but there is also an understanding Willock could find it hard to force his way into the side on a regular basis. The former Arsenal man still has two years remaining on his current contract at St James Park but there have been suggestions Newcastle would allow him to move on if they receive a suitable offer this summer.

Harvey Barnes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been some talk of interest from a number of Premier League rivals for Barnes and it is by no means certain he will be at St James Park when the new season gets underway next monh. It would take a big offer to tempt Newcastle into a sale and Howe would likely be a difficult seller - but the Magpies boss could consider authorising a departure if it offered increased funds to add new players to his squad before the summer transfer window closes in early September.

Sean Longstaff

The Magpies academy product has now entered the final 12 months of his current deal this summer and reportedly has a number of suitors for his signature. The likes of Leeds United and Everton have all been linked with the midfielder and given Longstaff provides pure profit for United’s battle with the Premier League profit and sustainability regulations, a deal seems likely.

Matt Targett

Injuries have hampered Targett’s attempts to play a regular part over the last 18 months and he seems set to leave St James Park this summer - despite the fact he could well be handed a start in United’s opening pre-season friendly later this month. There has been talk of a possible return to former club Southampton in a deal that would see Saints youngster Tyler Dibling move to Tyneside.

Odysseas Vlachodimos

An unexpected signing during last summer’s transfer window and one that is believed to have been made to aid United in their battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. The Greece international has played just 45 minutes of competitive action for United after appearing in the Carabao Cup third round win against AFC Wimbledon and will be allowed to leave the club is a suitable offer comes in. A loan exit can not be ruled out.

Alfie Harrison

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much is expected of the former Manchester City youngster and he began to live up to the hype last season with seven assists and three goals in 20 Premier League 2 appearances. Harrison could get a chance to shine at senior level during pre-season before being offered out on loan before the end of the summer transfer window.

Sean Neave

With a Carabao Cup final winners medal in his pocket, last season was something of a dream for the highly-rated forward. Remarkably, Neave has been named in nine first-team matchday squads in the Premier League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup - but is yet to make his senior bow. Another player with a new deal agreed, the next step in his development may well be taken away from Tyneside if there is interest in a loan deal.

Which players are likely to remain at Newcastle United after the summer transfer window?

AFP via Getty Images

Lewis Miley

There has been some unexpected speculation suggesting the Magpies youngster was attracting interest from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace. However, United manager Howe is a keen admirer of the young midfielder and will look to aid his development with further game-time next season amid speculation Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff could depart over the next two months.

Sandro Tonali

Tonali proved why Eddie Howe ‘fell in love’ with him prior to his move to Tyneside as he showed why he could be considered to be Newcastle’s most important player during a remarkable second half of last season. The Italian has spoken about his future on international duty earlier this summer and nothing he said seemed to suggest he was considering a move away from Tyneside in the near future.

Bruno Guimaraes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been links with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool during his time at St James Park - but securing a place in the Champions League and lifting the Carabao Cup will have played a part in convincing Bruno further success can be found on Tyneside.

Tino Livramento

There has been a raft of speculation suggesting Manchester City are considering a move for the England international and that talk increased after England right-back Kyle Walker left the Etihad Stadium to join Premier League rivals Burnley. However, Livramento is viewed as a big part of United’s future as they look to establish themselves as regular contenders for major honours.

Alexander Isak

Isak has established himself as one of the most feared strikers in world football by enjoying the most productive season on his career. Such form does not come without interest from elsewhere and the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with a move for the former Real Sociedad frontman. However, it seems Newcastle will try and tie down Isak to an extended contract this summer, rather than entertain any thoughts of a departure.