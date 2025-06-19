How much are Newcastle United’s PIF-led owners worth compared to their Premier League rivals?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer transfer window is open for business once again and Newcastle United are hoping to add to their squad as they prepare for their return to the Champions League.

The fortunes at St James Park have been transformed since a PIF-led consortium completed a reported £330m takeover of the Magpies in October 2021 and the club will head into the 2025/26 season on the back of the most successful campaign in their recent history. With the Carabao Cup in the trophy cabinet and the 70-year wait for major domestic silverware now at an end, there is a hunger to experience more success and the St James Park hierarchy will hope to boost their chances by making further eye-catching signings throughout the remainder of the transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands, Spanish youngster Antonio Cordero remains the only addition of the summer and the former Malaga winger is expected to leave the club on loan ahead of the new season. Newcastle are said to want to add a goalkeeper, a centre-back, a winger and a striker to their squad before the campaign gets underway and the likes of Burnley star James Trafford, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo and Brighton and Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro are amongst the long list of names linked with a move to Tyneside.

Much has been made of Newcastle being unable to really unleash the spending power of their PIF-led owners as they have continued to battle against the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations in recent seasons - but how much are the current Magpies owners worth compared to their rivals across the top tier of the English game?

How much are Newcastle United’s PIF-led owners worth compared to their Premier League rivals?

Jamie Reuben, Co-Owner of Newcastle United, and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of Newcastle United, are seen in attendance during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

1. Newcastle United (Saudi Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media) - £478billion 2. Manchester United (The Glazer family, Sir Jim Ratcliffe) - £19.2billion 3. Aston Villa (Wes Edens, Nassef Sawiris) - £13.8billion 4.Manchester City (Abu Dhabi Group, Silver Lake) - £12.9billion 5. Chelsea (Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss, Mark Walter) - £12.2billion 6. Arsenal (Stan Kroenke) - £10billion 7. Liverpool (John W. Henry, Tom Werner) - £7.57billion) 8. Fulham (Shahid Khan) - £6.1billion 9. West Ham United (David Sullivan, Vanessa Gold, Daniel Kretinsky) - £8billion 10. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Guo Guangchang, Liang Xinjun, Wang Qunbin) - £5.3billion 11. Everton (Roundhouse Capital Holdings Ltd) - £5.3billion 12. Leeds United (49ers Enterprises) - £5.2billion 13. Tottenham Hotspur (Joe Lewis, Daniel Levy) - £4.5billion 14. Crystal Palace (Steve Parish, John Textor, David Blitzer, Josh Harris) - £4.3billion 15. Sunderland (Kyril Louis-Dreyfus) - £2billion 16. Bournemouth (William P. Foley) - £1.2billion 17. Brighton and Hove Albion (Tony Bloom) - £1billion 18. Nottingham Forest (Evangelos Marinakis) - £479million 19. Brentford (Matthew Benham) - £220m 20. Burnley (Alan Pace) - £190million

Your next Newcastle United read: 'Immediate effect' - Newcastle United dispute fresh exit claim as first summer signing already lined up