Eddie Howe spoke of some criticism of a decision he made during Newcastle United's defeat at Chelsea.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has hit out at Eddie Howe reacted to Newcastle United supporters booing his decision to substitute Sandro Tonali during Sunday’s defeat at Chelsea.

The Magpies manager has enjoyed the overwhelming backing of Magpies fans for the vast majority of his three-year reign at St James Park and has enjoyed a positive relationship with them during that time. However, there has been some questioning over a number of Howe’s decisions throughout what has been an awkward season so far for his side as they sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table following their loss at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some frustrations were aired when Howe opted to replace Italy international Tonali with fellow midfielder Sean Longstaff with just over 20 minutes remaining in a move similar to the one that saw Joe Willock replace the former AC Milan man in the home defeat against Brighton just over a week earlier. Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday night’s reunion with Chelsea in a Carabao Cup last 16 tie, Howe asked Magpies supporters to aim their frustrations towards his after the game - but former Crystal Palace chairman Jordan was wrong for asking fans to ‘suppress their emotion’.

He told talkSPORT: “He’s asking for an ideal world, and it doesn’t exist. Football fans have their own view. I don’t suppose he’d say ‘I want you to stop all this cheering, when we score goals, I want you to suppress your emotion. I want you to suppress the exuberation. So you can't then ask football fans to just manage the disappointment. You can't have all the emotivity that goes with sports and then say, but not that part, just that part over there.

“I do think he's right. I don't think it's particularly constructive. I mean, the Sandro example is probably not a great example, because he has been out for a year, because he put himself in disrepair. He should be able to play a full shift on a football pitch and give the fans something back.But the criticism of Eddie Howe, he has to get on with. The problem with football is if you try and take something away from somebody or ask somebody not to do something, they'll do the polar opposite.”