There are some major decisions lying in wait as several Newcastle United players attract interest from Premier League rivals and clubs around Europe.

Newcastle United’s summer transfer window business is expected to be ramped up over the next fortnight as the Magpies look to strengthen in a number of key areas ahead of the new Premier League season.

A goalkeeper is being targeted as United look to provide cover and competition for Nick Pope and Burnley star James Trafford is expected to be top of their shortlist. A younger centre-back is also on the wish list and long-term target Marc Guehi is one option being considered by the St James Park hierarchy.

As widely reported throughout recent months, there is a need to bring in a right sided winger, despite Jacob Murphy’s outstanding form last season and a striker to provide cover and competition to Alexander Isak is required as Callum Wilson is reportedly set to leave the club this summer.

New arrivals will mean several players may well leave Newcastle this summer - but which members of Howe’s squad should be allowed to depart and which players should remain at St James Park when the summer transfer window comes to a close in September?

Goalkeepers

Keep - Nick Pope

There have been some suggestions the England goalkeeper could well leave St James Park this summer - but he remains a key figure within the United squad and should remain even if a new goalkeeper arrives as expected.

Sell - Odysseas Vlachodimos

A bizarre signing that is believed to have its roots in United’s battle against the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. If a sale is possible, the Greece international should be allowed to depart. A loan departure seems more likely.

Maybe - Martin Dubravka

Dubravka could well depart St James Park this summer and his exit could be brought a step closer if another goalkeeper arrives. However, if no new arrival is secured, Dubrvaka should remain part of Howe’s squad.

Defenders

Maybe - Kieran Trippier

Trippier has lived up to everything he promised when he joined Newcastle in January 2022 and his leadership and quality have played a leading role in the major upturn in fortunes throughout his time on Tyneside. There could well be a feeling he has approached a natural end - but few would complain if he remains at the club for the final year of his contract.

Keep - Sven Botman

The Dutch international will hope to stake a claim for a place in Howe’s starting eleven as he looks to move on from an injury-hit season last time out.

Keep - Fabian Schar

A key player and one of United’s best pound-for-pound signings in their recent history. Schar will play a key role in the new season even if another defender arrives.

Maybe - Jamaal Lascelles

The Magpies club captain saw his contract extended by a further 12 months last month but his chances of securing first-team football could be hampered by the arrival of another centre-back. If one does arrive, Lascelles could be allowed to leave.

Sell - Matt Targett

Targett was a big part of United’s push for safety following his arrival in January 2022 and that should not be forgotten. However, he has fallen out of favour and should be allowed to leave the club this summer.

Keep - Emil Krafth

The Swede has never really let Newcastle down during Howe’s reign and his versatility, experience and reliability mean he will form part of the squad next season - despite not being a regular in the starting eleven.

Keep - Lewis Hall

Hall was on his way to becoming Newcastle’s player of the season last time out before injury curtailed his campaign. The former Chelsea man will return to contention this summer and will hope to re-establish himself at left-back.

Keep - Tino Livramento

One of the stories of last season, Livramento impressed on both sides of the United defence and his form earned him a first call-up to the senior England squad. Despite reported interest from elsewhere, Livramento should remain on Tyneside and become a leading figure in Howe’s side for years to come.

Keep - Dan Burn

This doesn’t really need to be explained, does it? What a signing Burn has been and what a journey he has been on since returning to the North East with Newcastle.

Midfielders

Keep - Joelinton

Despite some bizarre links with Saudi Pro League clubs, the Brazil international should be a key figure within the Magpies midfield once again next season after recovering from an injury that curtailed his involvement last season.

Keep - Sandro Tonali

What a season the Italy international had last time out. After returning from a suspension in the early weeks of the campaign, a mid-season transition to a deeper lying role in midfield meant Tonali’s influence on the side increased.

Maybe - Joe Willock

Willock did not make the impact he would have hoped for last season and his campaign can be described as underwhelming. A decent offer could well see the midfielder depart this summer.

Sell - Sean Longstaff

The former Magpies academy man struggled to gain a consistent place in Howe’s starting eleven last season and is at the stage of his career where regular football is required.

Keep - Bruno Guimaraes

The Magpies influential captain and the man that led them to their first major domestic silverware since 1955. Guimaraes will relish the chance to lead United into the Champions League once again next season.

Keep - Lewis Miley

There has been some talk about Miley departing on loan or even on a permanent basis last season - but he could be handed an increased role next season depending on movement within the midfield ranks.

Wingers

Maybe - Harvey Barnes

Barnes impressed at times last season and showed his quality with a fine run of form during the second half of the season. However, there have been some suggestions of interest from elsewhere and a sizeable offer could tempt the Magpies into a sale.

Keep - Jacob Murphy

Murphy has more than earned a chance to remain within the Magpies squad after enjoying the best season of his career last time out. He will face increased competition on the right-hand side of the attack - but he will get opportunities.

Keep - Anthony Gordon

Gordon is said to be on the radar of a number of clubs - but the former Everton man should be kept at St James Park and handed a chance to return to the sort of form that made him one of the most feared wingers in the Premier League at times over the last 18 months.

Strikers

Keep - Alexander Isak

An integral piece in the Magpies jigsaw, there is widespread interest in Isak and there should be no surprise in that after the Sweden star produced a remarkable season. Only an eye watering bid would make Newcastle consider a bid - but that seems extremely unlikely.

Keep - Will Osula

Osula would have probably wanted more chances to shine last season - but he will hope to force his way into a more prominent role on the back of an impressive set of performances in the European Under-21 Championships.

Allow to leave - Callum Wilson

Newcastle are said to be in talks over a new incentivised deal for the experienced striker - but the arrival of another forward would further hamper Wilson’s chances of getting into the starting eleven. No matter what happens, it feels like a natural end to Wilson’s time on Tyneside.