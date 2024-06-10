Newcastle United linked with £38m moves for former Arsenal and Chelsea duo

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer news from Newcastle United as the Magpies prepare for a busy summer transfer window.

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on securing two Serie A stars in cut-price moves during the summer transfer window.

The Magpies hierarchy have identified a number of areas that require strengthening within Eddie Howe’s squad and moves for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly are believed to be progressing. A free transfer move for Kelly will provide Howe will cover and competition in defence as centre-back duo Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman continue to work their way back from serious knee injuries that brought a premature end to last season for both players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Providing further competition for number one Nick Pope is also high on the agenda for Howe as the future of Martin Dubravka continues to be the subject of speculation. The long-serving stopper deputised for Pope during the second half of last season after the England international suffered a shoulder injury in a 1-0 home win against Manchester United in December. Despite links with Valencia star Giorgi Mamardashvili, United are now reportedly progressing with a £15m move for England Under-21 international Trafford, who is reportedly viewed as a long-term replacement for Pope.

With their ongoing battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations still being taken into consideration, the Magpies hierarchy are still looking for value for money from any potential signings and that has led to speculation over the possibility of two prudent moves into the Italian transfer market.

Former Chelsea academy product Samuel Iling-Junior has been linked with a move to Tyneside on several occasions over the last six months and the England Under-21 winger has once again been named as a Magpies target in the Italian media. Juventus as reportedly ready to allow Iling-Junior to depart the club this summer and have placed a £13m price tag on his head according to TuttoJuve and Newcastle are mentioned alongside Tottenham Hotspur as the two Premier League clubs considering a move for his services. Bologna and Europa League winners Atalanta are also named as potential suitors as they prepare for life in the Champions League next season.