Newcastle United linked with £38m moves for former Arsenal and Chelsea duo
Newcastle United are reportedly keen on securing two Serie A stars in cut-price moves during the summer transfer window.
The Magpies hierarchy have identified a number of areas that require strengthening within Eddie Howe’s squad and moves for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly are believed to be progressing. A free transfer move for Kelly will provide Howe will cover and competition in defence as centre-back duo Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman continue to work their way back from serious knee injuries that brought a premature end to last season for both players.
Providing further competition for number one Nick Pope is also high on the agenda for Howe as the future of Martin Dubravka continues to be the subject of speculation. The long-serving stopper deputised for Pope during the second half of last season after the England international suffered a shoulder injury in a 1-0 home win against Manchester United in December. Despite links with Valencia star Giorgi Mamardashvili, United are now reportedly progressing with a £15m move for England Under-21 international Trafford, who is reportedly viewed as a long-term replacement for Pope.
With their ongoing battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations still being taken into consideration, the Magpies hierarchy are still looking for value for money from any potential signings and that has led to speculation over the possibility of two prudent moves into the Italian transfer market.
Former Chelsea academy product Samuel Iling-Junior has been linked with a move to Tyneside on several occasions over the last six months and the England Under-21 winger has once again been named as a Magpies target in the Italian media. Juventus as reportedly ready to allow Iling-Junior to depart the club this summer and have placed a £13m price tag on his head according to TuttoJuve and Newcastle are mentioned alongside Tottenham Hotspur as the two Premier League clubs considering a move for his services. Bologna and Europa League winners Atalanta are also named as potential suitors as they prepare for life in the Champions League next season.
However, Ilang-Junior is not the only Serie A star said to be on the Magpies radar after they were also linked with a move for former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi. The eight-times capped France international made 45 appearances during a season-long loan spell at Lazio that will become a permanent move later this month. However, there has been speculation suggesting Newcastle and Aston Villa are keen to offer Guendouzi a second chance in the Premier League three years after leaving Arsenal to join Marseille. A report in Gazetta Dello Sport has claimed both the Magpies and Villa will face a battle to persuade Lazio to authorise a deal after revealing president Claudio Lotito is keen to make the midfielder ‘a leader’ of the club following the departure of former head coach Igor Tudor.
