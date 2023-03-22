The big Newcastle United wins on and off the pitch – as club owners plan stadium expansion

This time last year, the club was fighting relegation. Twelve months later, the fifth-placed team is pushing for Champions League qualification.

The progress on the pitch has been remarkable.

Off the field, the club bought back land at Strawberry Place, which was sold by former owner Mike Ashley, and this move should see St James’ Park expanded to a capacity of 60,000 or more in the future amid unprecedented demand for tickets.

The club is looking to extend the Gallowgate End, just as it once did before Ashley bought it in 2007.

Here, we look at the footballing highlights and lowlights so far this season:

HIGHS

Newcastle United fans at Wembley for the Carabao Cup final.

1. Wembley weekend

Howe’s side didn’t end the club’s long wait for a major trophy in last month’s Carabao Cup final, but the weekend itself was unforgettable for those fans who travelled to London.

The scenes before, during and after the game at Wembley will live long in the memory.

Newcastle fans took over Trafalgar Square the night before the final against Manchester United – and they also did their team proud at the national stadium.

Newcastle United's owners plan to expand St James' Park after buying back land next to the stadium.

And the scenes only made Howe more determined to deliver the club’s first trophy since the 1969 Fairs Cup success.

“To see the supporters, who have been absolutely incredible, disappointed at the end hurts badly,” said Howe after the 2-0 defeat. “The motivation and thoughts are already how we can come back here and win the trophy that they deserve.”

2. Carabao Cup semi-final

United beat Southampton over two legs to reach their first final since 1999.

Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff, left, celebrates his second Carabao Cup goal against Southampton with Dan Burn.

Joelinton gave Newcastle a 1-0 win at the St Mary’s Stadium, and boyhood fan Sean Longstaff netted twice in return leg to book the club a place in the showpiece.

Longstaff’s fellow Geordie Dan Burn – who had memorably scored his first United goal against Leicester City in the previous round – grabbed the microphone from his team-mate in a post-match interview to copy Paul Gascogine’s famous words after an FA Cup semi-final win for Tottenham Hotspur over Arsenal in 1991.

Burn said: “I’m happy, I’m happy, I’m gan to get me suit measured. Come on the lads!”

In the end, Howe and his players opted not to wear suits to Wembley.

3. Alexander Isak v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle have had bigger wins this season, but Friday night’s victory over Nottingham Forest felt big.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak celebrates his City Ground winner with Bruno Guimaraes.

Howe’s side came from behind to win 2-1 at the City Ground thanks to two goals from Alexander Isak, who was outstanding.

United put the controversial VAR decision to disallow a strike from Elliot Anderson behind them – and scored a winner deep in added time.

The club’s second successive win closed the gap on fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur to just two points, with two games in hand, ahead of the international break.

Howe was asked if it could prove to be a “season-defining” game."It could be,” said Howe, who has taken his non-international players to Dubai for some warm-weather training. “I think that we don't know at this moment in time, but it certainly felt a big moment at the end.”

LOWS

1. The Carabao Cup final itself

The Wembley weekend was memorable, but the game itself was forgettable.

There wasn’t much between the two teams on the day, but the big moments in the game went against Newcastle.

A header from Casemiro and a deflected strike from Marcus Rashford saw Erik ten Hag’s side claim their first piece of silverware in six years.

David de Gea had stopped a shot seconds before Casemiro scored from a needlessly-conceded free-kick.

Ten Hag brought the trophy into the media suite for his press conference – and almost forgot to take it away with him.

“It was a strange game, probably low on goalmouth action for periods of it, but we were really competitive,” said Howe. “I can’t fault the players’ efforts, what they’ve given me in this game, but it’s decided on big moments.”

2. FA Cup defeat

It was probably a blessing in disguise at the time, but that didn’t make the club’s FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday any easier to take for many United fans.

They had seen their club knocked out of the competition at the third-round stage by a League One club for the second successive season.

The defeat, at least, ensured that the team had a less congested fixture calendar ahead during its run to the Carabao Cup final.

Howe had defended the eight changes which he made for the tie at Hillsborough.

“We have a very small squad, and have to protect that squad for games ahead,” said United’s head coach. “We felt we were strong enough to win the game today, and I stick by that based on the first-half performance where we had chances to score. We just weren’t clinical in front of goal.”

3. Injuries, illness and suspensions

Injuries, illness and suspensions are part and parcel of football – and every club has to deal with them.

But Howe has lost key players at key moments this season.

Allan Saint-Maximin started the season superbly before succumbing to injury suffered after scoring a stunning goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers, while new signing Isak missed almost four months of the campaign with a thigh problem suffered on international duty with Sweden.

Only now is Isak, a £60million signing, getting fully into his stride at his new club.

Callum Wilson’s has also been troubled by injuries and illness either side of the World Cup in Qatar, while suspensions have deprived Howe of the services of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

Now, leading scorer Miguel Almiron is facing a six-week spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

These problems have stretched a squad which lacks depth in places – and have unquestionably cost United points.

Next season, Newcastle will hopefully be even stronger.

An emotional Bruno Guimaraes is consoled by Kieran Trippier after Newcastle United's Carabao Cup final defeat.

